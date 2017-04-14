Home Indiana One Person Dies and Another is Life-Flighted after Gibson Co. Crash April 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

One person is dead and another has been life-flighted following a two-vehicle accident in Gibson County. The crash happened Friday around 5:30 a.m. on State Road 64 near County Road 850 West.

When Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they say they found two critically injured people. One driver was taken to Gibson General Hospital where they were life-flighted to an Evansville area hospital. The other driver died at the scene from their injuries.

Authorities advise driver to avoid S.R. 64 from S.R. 65 Junction to State Line for the next hour due to this crash. Drivers will have to use another route to get around the area.

This crash is still under investigation.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. We will update information as it becomes available.

