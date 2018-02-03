Home Kentucky One Person Dead, One Injured In Bremen House Fire February 3rd, 2018 Melanie Zayas Kentucky

The Bremen Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire early this morning. The fire chief says Bremen is such a tight knit community – where everyone knows everyone. He says it’s difficult to respond to a fire because he most likely knows the people involved.

Members of the Bremen community all came together when the house went up in flames. The Bremen Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 36 hundred block of K-Y 2551 around 7:30 this morning. They were told that people were still inside the home as flames continued to erupt. Assistant Fire Chief, Matthew Lile says upon their arrival, the house was fully engulfed, resulting in a total loss.

Just moments before the firemen were able to get to the fire, a neighbor rescued a young boy from the fire but an a man did not make it out in time. Chief Lile says, “There were only two residents inside of the structure at the time. The elderly male was found deceased and the five year old juvenile was flown to Vanderbilt.”

The five year old victim sustained minor injuries.

Chief Lile explains, “He did suffer some smoke inhalation and some minor burns and he was treated and released at a local hospital.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Kentucky State Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

44 News will continue to provide more information pertaining to the fire as it becomes available.

