One Person Dead in Knox County Police Chase October 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Update:

A Knox County police chase leaves one person dead. The police chase happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Vincennes, IN.

According to police, an attempt was made to pull the car over but the driver refused. The driver left the road near Bandmill Road and 6th Street and lost control of his vehicle resulting in a crash.

Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ISP identified the driver a 43-year-old Vincennes man. The name of the man is unknown.

Previous story:

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a suspect who is accused of leading officers on a chase.

The pursuit started with Vincennes police Wednesday afternoon.

The driver lost control near 6th Street and ended up in a ditch.

ISP says the driver was ejected and is being treated for serious injuries.

