Home Indiana One Person Dead After Fire in Pike Co. Breaks Out July 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire in Pike County. It happened in the 1700 Block of County Road 200 North around noon Monday.

When fire officials arrived a man and his daughter were outside. They told the fire officials the mom ran back inside for personal items.

She was later found dead inside the home.

Stay with 44News for more information and updates on the incident.

Comments

comments