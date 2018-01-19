44News | Evansville, IN

One Person Dead in Fatal Crash in Saline County

January 19th, 2018 Illinois

One person is dead in a fatal crash in Saline County. It happened on Highway 34 North between McKinley Street and Harrisburg Lake Road.

Officials say 20-year-old Danielle Steiner, of Thompsonville, Illinois was heading northbound on Illinois Route 34 when for unknown reasons, her vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

The driver’s side of Steiner’s vehicle was struck by 47-year-old Marshall Cissna of Nortonville, Kentucky. Steiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cissna did not receive any injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

