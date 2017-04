Home Indiana Evansville One Person in Custody After Stabbing Near Lexbrook Apartments April 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

One person is in custody after a stabbing on South Weinbach Avenue near Madison Avenue in Evansville. Police say the stabbing happened Thursday just after 9 a.m. near the Lexbrook Apartments.

Officers at the scene say the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police took one person in custody.

