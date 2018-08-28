Home Kentucky One Person in Custody Following a Shots Fired Complaint August 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A suspect is found after a shots fired complaint in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

Tuesday, part of the Muhlenberg County School Campus was on a lockdown because if it but it was lifted moments later.

According to the Muhlenberg County 911 Center, there was a complaint of shots fired at vehicles and in a nearby pond.

They say law enforcement resolved the issue and the person was found.

The name of the person is unknown at the moment.

Stay with 44News for more information.

Comments

comments