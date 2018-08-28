One Person in Custody Following a Shots Fired Complaint
A suspect is found after a shots fired complaint in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.
Tuesday, part of the Muhlenberg County School Campus was on a lockdown because if it but it was lifted moments later.
According to the Muhlenberg County 911 Center, there was a complaint of shots fired at vehicles and in a nearby pond.
They say law enforcement resolved the issue and the person was found.
The name of the person is unknown at the moment.
Stay with 44News for more information.