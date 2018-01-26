Home Indiana Evansville One Person in Custody after Chase Ends in Crash January 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

One person is in custody after a chase end in a crash in Vanderburgh County. Indiana State Police say they tried to stop the driver near Heidelbach and Diamond Avenue. Police say the driver sped off, starting the pursuit.

ISP says the pursuit ended after the driver hit another vehicle and spun around and hit an ISP patrol car. It ended at the intersection of Darmstadt Road and Mohr Road.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for injuries, but ISP says no one was seriously injured.

We will update information as it becomes available.

