One Person in Critical Condition After ORV Accident

October 9th, 2018

A Petersburg man is recovering after the off-road vehicle he was driving hit a dog, causing the ORV to roll.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in Pike County. Terry Jones and his passenger Candace Parks of Huntingburg were thrown from the vehicle.

They were flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. Right now, Jones is in critical condition and Parks was released from the hospital.

Authorities say they weren’t using any safety equipment during the incident and authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

