One person in critical condition after I-64 crash

A semi trailer fire on I-64 leads to a major crash near mile marker 43 at the Lynnville exit, Thursday evening. The fire caused traffic to back up and almost come to a stop.

The semi and a passenger car were pulled over on the side of the highway, as traffic was just starting to flow normally again. Authorities say that’s when an SUV rear ended the car, pushing it into the semi truck.

All four people in the car that hit the semi were taken to local hospitals. One of them was airlifted in critical condition.

All four lanes of I-64 were shut down for hours as crews cleaned up the scene and investigated the crash. Traffic was back to normal in the area around 7:30 Thursday night.

