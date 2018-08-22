One Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

One person is dead after a pick-up truck crossed several lanes of traffic and crashed into a semi-truck head on in Henderson.

The incident happened on U.S. 41 near the 16 mile marker. The trucks then crashed into the sign at the Thorton’s gas station along 41. The driver of the pick-up was killed.

Henderson Police say all lanes of the U.S. 41 North Strip at Henderson are blocked, and will be until about 3 a.m.

The Henderson Police Department aided by Kentucky State Police and Henderson County Deputies, have initiated a crash reconstruction investigation. The crash site that will have to be documented covers an area roughly the size of a football field.

Traffic for the most part is moving around this site via side streets. Southbound traffic is being divided with passenger vehicles routed to Elm Street. Truck Traffic is being routed via Marywood to U.S. 60. Some northbound U.S. 41 trafffic is being routed around behind businesses along an access road that parallels U.S. 41.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

HPD plans to have the southbound lanes reopened overnight, as investigators reconstruct the crash site.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

