One Person Confirmed Dead in Fatal Posey County Crash

One person is dead following a head-on collision between a semi and a truck in Posey County. According to authorities, the wreck happened around 11 a.m. on William Keck Bypass at Leonard Road just outside Mt. Vernon.

The driver of the truck, 72-year-old Ronald Eugene Ricketts of Mt. Vernon, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi survived.

The roads are closed for clean up and investigation.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the incident.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments