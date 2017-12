Home Kentucky One Person Confirmed Dead in Fatal Accident in Daviess County December 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

One person is confirmed dead and another taken to a Owensboro hospital in a collision between a semi and a pickup.

It happened on US 60 near KY 2830 East Daviess County.

Troopers say US 60 will be shut down for several hours from the 231/60 Intersection to Hancock County Line.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments