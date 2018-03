Home Kentucky One Person Arrested in Connection With High School Threat March 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

An Ohio County high school is forced to beef up security after threats were made to the high school. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one girl in connection with the threats. She is facing one count of terroristic threatening.

The school says a police presence will be at all area schools and will become part of their normal routine along with added security measures.

