An accident in Gibson County has sent one person to a hospital.

The incident happened around 5:30AM on southbound U.S. 41 near Toyota.

Indiana State Police say a large vehicle being towed by a semi detached when the truck stopped at a red light.

ISP says two cars ran right into the back of the trailer and both drivers were injured, with one being airlifted to an Evansville hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

