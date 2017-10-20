Home Indiana One Person Air Lifted Following Thursday Night Warrick County Fire October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

One person is air lifted following a Thursday night fire in Warrick County. Fire officials are looking into what caused a house fire just outside of Boonville. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the house in the 3800 block of Maxville Road was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The home suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

Two people were inside the home and one person was air lifted to an Evansville hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the fire was under control within an hour.

