One of Three Suspects in Evansville Murder Sentenced December 19th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Leroy Hunter, one of three suspects accused in the death of Donald Freels, has been sentenced to 40 years in Indiana Department of Corrections.

Hunter is one of three suspects accused of killing Freels during a drug deal last year. Zachery Hunter and Carolyn Butler are also charged with murder in connection to Freels’ death.

Police say Zachery and Leroy Hunter shot Freels multiple times in the 1100 block of North 2nd Avenue in Evansville before dumping his body near Ellis Park. Authorities believe it was a drug deal gone wrong. Freels’ body was found in Ellis Park by Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies in November 2017.

This sentencing comes after Hunter pleading Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter at a level two felony.

