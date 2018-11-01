One Night Only: Menopause the Musical

It’s the groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived the change”, “Menopause the Musical” is tonight at the Old National Events Plaza.

Joining me this morning are members of the cast, who talk about this hilarious show.

This show is about women, but it’s not just for women.

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what millions of women worldwide have been laughing about for over 16 years!



It’s an hilarious story of sister-hood and the struggles of getting older.

The fun starts at seven thirty, and a few tickets are still available online.

Let me know what you thought of the show!

