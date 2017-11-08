Home Indiana Evansville One Of The Men Charged In Evansville Couple’s Death Requests Change Of Venue November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

One of the men charged in the death of an Evansville couple is requesting a change of venue. During a Wednesday morning hearing to discuss Deshay Hackner’s request for a speedy trial, he was appointed a public defender. Hackner withdrew the motion for a speedy trial.

On Monday, October 30th, officers found Dewone Broomfield and the body and Mary Woodruff in a home on Maryland Street. Before Broomfield died, police say he identified Hackner and William Rice as the shooting suspects.

On Halloween, police say they tried to stop Hackner and Rice in a vehicle near Highway 41 and Washington Avenue, but they fled, leading police on a chase.

Officers finally stopped the car after driving into a yard near Van Bibber Avenue.

Hackner was recently acquitted of murder in connection to the shooting death of Willie Williams.

Hackner will be in court on Thursday, November 16th 1 p.m.

