One of the Men Accused in Fatal Henderson Shooting is Sentenced

A jury reaches a verdict in the case of one of the men accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart. A Henderson Jury found Joshua Bumphus guilty of assault in connection with the 2016 shooting.

Bumphus was one of two men arrested last fall and charged with assault. Bumphus and Elijah Roberts are accused of shooting at each other in an incident that killed 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart.

Police say the bullet that killed her came from Roberts’ gun. It took two weeks for police to sort out which bullet from which gun hit Burkhart. Once they did, Roberts was charged with murder in the case.

He is set to be back in court in May.

