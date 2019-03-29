One Man Injured After Early Morning Fire

An Evansville apartment is left damaged after an early morning fire.

That call came in a little before three this morning. Officials say the fire started on the outside staircase leading to the second floor of the apartment.

According to EFD, the fire started from smoking materials in a pot on the second floor catching on fire.

Some residents went knocking on doors to alarm others. The single occupant of the home was unharmed, but one man was injured.

44News spoke with a woman who says that man is her boyfriend and he is currently in ICU.

“He said there was a lady going around knocking on doors saying ‘Everybody get out the building’s on fire. Everybody get out.’ So, he couldn’t see this end of the building, but he got the dog and the cat,” says Janice Stoltz, neighbor. “The cat got away so the dog started running after the cat and it pulled my boyfriend down the whole flight of steps basically. He has fractured ribs, a broken wrist, a broken toe, and a punctured lung.”

Officials say the apartment has minimal damage and it was only on the outside.

The person living in that apartment may be temporarily displaced and EFD has reached out to the Red Cross for additional help in that process.

Comments

comments