One Man Hospitalized After Random Wednesday Afternoon Shooting January 12th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one man hospitalized with minor injuries. Police were called to Saint Mary’s Hospital around 6:00PM after the victim said he was shot in the hand in the 1300 block of Lombard Avenue. According to the police report, the victim spotted two men running from the area as he was taking out his trash, then noticed he had been shot in the hand. No arrests have been made at this time.

