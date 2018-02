Home Kentucky One Man Dead, Woman Injured in Dog Attack in Owensboro February 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A man has died and a woman is injured in Owensboro after a dog attack earlier Thursday.

It happened in the 2300 block of Heartland Park Drive around 6 Thursday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities plan to release more information early Friday morning.

