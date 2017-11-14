Home Illinois One Man Air Lifted to Hospital after Oil Rig Explosion in White County November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

One man is airlifted to Louisville after an oil rig explosion in White County, Illinois. It happened around 1 p.m. east of Crossville, Illinois.

The White County Sheriff says three men from Precision Oil were working on an oil well owned by Citation Oil when it exploded.

Two of the men suffered minor injuries and didn’t need medical attention. The other man, Steve Smith, of Crossville, received burns on most of his body in the blast. He was air lifted to a burn unit at a Louisville hospital.

A large fire erupted following the eruption, but the fire is out.





