One of the Man Accused in Fatal Henderson Shooting is Formerly Sentenced

One of the two men involved in a shooting that led to the death of a 17-year-old woman is sentenced. A judge sentenced Joshua Bumphus to 12 years behind bars on first degree assault charges. The jury recommended that sentence.

Police say a dispute between Bumphus and Elijah Roberts is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November. Officers say Roberts was arguing with Bumphus when they exchanged gunfire. Burkhart was hit in the crossfire.

It took nearly two weeks for police to sort out which bullet from which gun hit Burkhart.

Earlier this month, Roberts was convicted of reckless homicide, and he will be sentenced next month for his role in the crime.

