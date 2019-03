A crash turned fatal in Wabash County when a garbage truck failed to stop at a stop sign.

Derek R. Wells of Bridgeport was traveling northbound on Wabash County Road 850 East when he failed to stop at the intersection of Illinois Route 15.

He collided with Brenda Morehead of Mt. Carmel Illinois who officials pronounced dead at the scene.

Wells was taken to a regional hospital and cited for disobeying a stop sign and driving while ill or fatigued.

Comments

comments