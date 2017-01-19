Home Indiana Evansville One of the Last Steps to Fix Santa Up January 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

One of the last steps in “standing santa back up” is finally done. Crews poured concrete for the huge statue’s base along with the sidewalk leading up to it.

Meuth concrete of Henderson donated the concrete. Shaun Nicholson Concrete prepared the base and sidewalk. Mulzer crushed stone donated stone and Naas and Sons is delivering it to the site.

The statue stands along US 41 in Vanderburgh County and the restoration project after the statue was found face down in a lot more than a year ago.

