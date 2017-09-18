Home Indiana One Killed In Spencer County ORV Accident September 18th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

One person is dead following an off road vehicle accident near Evanston, Indiana.

Department of Natural Resources officials say just before 7:00 Sunday night someone driving along County Road 1025 North saw the wreckage of an ORV and called 911. When emergency crews in Spencer Couinty got there they found 60 year old Jerome Meunier near the vehicle. They administered CPR, but Meunier was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known when the accident occurred or how long Meunier may have been there before he was found.

The DNR says Meunier was not wearing safety gear, and alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

Warren Korff

