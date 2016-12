Home Kentucky One Kentucky Highway May See Speed Limit Increase December 30th, 2016 Matt Peak Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Officials in Owensboro may be raising the speed limit of one Kentucky highway. Authorities may decide to increase the speed limit on Highway 60 from 55 MPH to 65 MPH. Officials say many drivers want the change, with the speed of 55 being just too slow. A recent traffic study found drivers are going as fast as they want, with the average speed on the expressway at 64 MPH. A decision on the plan should come down sometime in early 2017.

