One Kentucky County Could Start Paying More in Fire Dues January 3rd, 2017 Matt Peak Kentucky

People in Daviess County, KY could soon be paying more to support volunteer fire departments. There are 10 volunteer departments in the county, and their costs are going up. The departments are urging the Daviess Fiscal Court to raise the mandatory fire dues that were set more than 10 years ago.

44News will be talking to representatives from some of those departments Wednesday. We will have more on 44News during the day on Wednesday.

