One Ivy Tech Student Gets A Special Lift

A very lucky student at Ivy Tech is getting the chance to follow his dream after fellow students decided to help him out. Students from a number of departments got together to build a wheelchair lift that allows Austin Fraser to stand up right.

That’s important because he’s studying Automotive Technology. He needs to be able to stand in order to reach under the hood and work with tools.

Today marked the first time the lift was operational and Austin got the chance to try it out for the first time, as his classmates fit the lift to his body. The device is making all the difference.

Austin Fraser says, “I’m really excited. I’m going to do whatever I need to do for me to be happy with my career, do what I like to do for the rest of my life until I retire.”

School officials say this project was really unique in that students got to come together to work on something for a friend. They say that personal connection inspired students to stay late, working on the project.

