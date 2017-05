Home Kentucky One Injured in Rollover Crash In Henderson Co. May 19th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

A person is injured in a rollover accident early Friday morning.

According to Henderson County dispatch it happened around 12:30am in the 9600 block of Highway 351.

A dispatcher says one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

There is no word on their condition.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what happened.

