One Injured In Huntingburg Factory Explosion November 27th, 2017

One person has been taken to the hospital following what officials describe as a minor explosion at a factory in Huntingburg.

The incident happened around 8:30 at Styline Diesel. The fire chief says crews were using a solvent to clean a service pit when something ignited the solvent. One person was burnt and taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital. That person’s name and condition have not been released.

The chief says the fire caused minor damage to the building.

