An ATV accident in Western Vanderburgh County injures one person. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 4100 block of Old Henderson Road just before 7:00 Saturday evening. When they got there they say they found 21-year-old Carlton Westerfield. Westerfield had apparently been riding a 4-wheeler in field when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. Deputies say Westerfield was not wearing a helmet and that he received possible head and internal injuries.

