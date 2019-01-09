Home Kentucky One Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Kentucky Business January 9th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A man is recovering following a car crash in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Police say James Campbell was flown to the hospital after a driver crashed into the Thrifty Home Medical building around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities confirm Matthew Graft was traveling west on East Arch Street in an Oldsmobile Bravada when he hit a parked car in the parking lot and crashed into the building.

Campbell ran to get out of the way but was hit by some of the debris.

