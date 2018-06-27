44News | Evansville, IN

One Injured After Firetruck Overturns in Kentucky

One Injured After Firetruck Overturns in Kentucky

June 27th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Around 8:00PM last night, Kentucky State Police responded to a single vehicle accident on Lanham Road.

It was determined by troopers that 28 year old Adrian C. Poyner was driving a 2002 Freightliner firetruck south on Lanham Road during a thunderstorm.

The accident occurred when the passenger wheels dropped off the shoulder of the road. Poyner tried to regain control but ended up over correcting, which is when the firetruck overturned on its side.

Poyner was transported to Owensboro Health in Owensboro by ambulance.

He was wearing his seatbelt during the accident and only sustained minor injuries.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.