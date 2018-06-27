Home Kentucky One Injured After Firetruck Overturns in Kentucky June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Around 8:00PM last night, Kentucky State Police responded to a single vehicle accident on Lanham Road.

It was determined by troopers that 28 year old Adrian C. Poyner was driving a 2002 Freightliner firetruck south on Lanham Road during a thunderstorm.

The accident occurred when the passenger wheels dropped off the shoulder of the road. Poyner tried to regain control but ended up over correcting, which is when the firetruck overturned on its side.

Poyner was transported to Owensboro Health in Owensboro by ambulance.

He was wearing his seatbelt during the accident and only sustained minor injuries.

