One Injured After Accidental Shooting in Eastland Mall December 30th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Police Department was called to the Eastland mall around 4:00 P.M. Saturday for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, their investigation found the victim had accidentally shot himself. Evansville police say the man dropped a clothing garment that was carrying the gun, and the gun went off hitting the man in the leg.

The Police report says the victim was taken to the hospital.

No charges are expected to be filed.

