One Indiana University, Is Now The Home Of The Biggest Green Roof In Indiana

The University of Notre Dame is now home to the biggest green roof in the state of Indiana.

A field is growing in what might seem like an unlikely place, right on top of a building. Make no mistake, that green roof is more than just green in color, its environmentally friendly, and sustainability is important on the campus.

The university also has geothermal wells, and plans to build a hydro plant.

Greg Seiss, from Midland Engineering said, “You can’t see a geothermal well in action. I mean, they’re underground. The green roof is not only beautiful, but it’s really functional as well…when college game day came in and you saw what it looked like from the overhead view it was pretty neat.”

The Green Roof is part of an effort to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

