One in Indiana Among Worst Puppy Mills

The Humane Society of the United States just released their list of the worst puppy mills across the nation. The “Horrible Hundred” report is a list of known, problematic puppy breeding facilities.

For the third year in a row, Indiana has a puppy mill on the list. According to the Humane Society, John and Rosanna Raber’s business in Loogootee is one of the worst puppy mills in the country.

In 2016 a USDA inspection found many dogs and puppies in need of veterinary care. The report found underweight puppies, sick puppies and dogs with open lacerations at this location.

According to the report, Larry Yoder with Whistling Pine Kennels in Crofton, Kentucky is also accused of failing to provide vet care for sick and injured pets.

Find the complete “Horrible Hundred 2017” list at https://tribwxin.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/horrible-hundred-2017.pdf

