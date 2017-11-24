One Of Henderson’s Oldest-Running Events Kicks Off Christmas Season

One of Henderson’s oldest-running events will kick off the Christmas season next weekend. The Alice P. Taylor Candlelight Service will be Sunday, December 3rd at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Henderson.

For decades, the ecumenical service, focusing on sacred music, has kicked of the Christmas season in the city.

The 2017 service will feature music by the Henderson County High School Chamber Choir directed by Heather Lacy, a community instrumental ensemble, selections from a community choir based at First United Methodist Church, soloists and small vocal ensembles, readings, and congregational carol singing.

Musicians will include organist Kristin Jones, soloists Anne Pritchett, Drew Gray and Melissa Kidd, and a duet by Emily Hayes and Anna Kidd. Julie Wischer will lead congregational singing.

Performers for the service represent several of the community’s churches.

There will not be a 30-minute organ prelude before the Candlelight Service begins. The service starts at 4 p.m.

The service is traditionally held on the first Sunday of December.

