One Health Henderson unveils expanded services being offered at the facility. The orthopedics and sports medicine providers will now treat workers’ compensation patients. The team can also handle and treat a wide variety of orthopedic and sports medicine related injuries. These expanded services are effective immediately. It’s designed to improve access to care for Henderson and the surrounding communities.

An open house event will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’s free and open to the public and it’s a great way for community members and organizations to meet the staff and learn more about the services being offered.

