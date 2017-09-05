Home Indiana Evansville One Evansville Sports Venue Offers Fans a Blast from the Past September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

With high school football season underway in the Tri-state, one breath-taking sports venue still offers fans a blast from the past. In this edition of Tri-State Treasures, we highlight one of the oldest and biggest venues in Evansville, and a treasure of the west side.

Men, with help from mules, began construction on the famed Reitz High School football field in the early 1920s on a flat spot of land, just behind the newly constructed school.

History Teacher Jon Carl said the land they chose eventually became the crown jewel of southern Indiana high school football history. Today it’s called ‘The Reitz Bowl’.

“This was a natural valley – and there was a natural flat spot behind the school. I interviewed a guy that played on the first Reitz football team Albert Fisher, who was here when the school opened,” Carl said, “And he was 99 years old, and he talked about playing on the flat spot behind the school before the Bowl was built.”

What Albert Fisher experienced was nothing like what players today feel when competing in front of sizable crowds and rowdy student sections.

“He described how people would bring blankets and sit on the hill and watch the games. And in the earliest picture of the bowl under construction, you can see mules and slip scrappers and they’re starting to pour concrete to form the seats, and you can see the retaining wall at the base of the hill to stop the erosion,” he said, “But you can also see a goal post in a field that’s already laid out in the space where the field is today.”

In the first season the bowl only featured 3,600 seats far from the number needed to make it Vanderburgh County’s largest sports venue.

“When you look at some of the old games – some of those classic games in the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s, the newspaper said there were 12,000 13,000 14,000 people.”

The Reitz Bowl eclipses more modern sports venues like the Ford Center or the former Roberts Stadium. If we combine the games played by Reitz, Mater Dei, and Evansville college, the bowl has hosted more than 1,200 football games, a number of city track meets, and even baseball, and at one time, a three-ring circus in the 1940s.

The field, inside the bowl, is named after legendary Reitz Coach Herman Byers, who helped christen the field in 1922, while playing for the Central Bears. The final score – Central 42 – Reitz nothing.

The Panthers have certainly had a lot more success since then, and many young men have carved out their small spot in history at a place we know as the Reitz Bowl.

