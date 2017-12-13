44News | Evansville, IN

One Evansville Post Office Will Be Open Sunday

One Evansville Post Office Will Be Open Sunday

December 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

One Evansville Post Office will be open Sunday. The Lawndale Station Post Office will be open to help customers with holiday mailing and shipping.

The Evansville Postmaster says the post office wants to make mailing holiday cheer easier for folks.

The post office will be open Sunday, December 17th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 802 South Green River Road.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses. It relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.