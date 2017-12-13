Home Indiana Evansville One Evansville Post Office Will Be Open Sunday December 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

One Evansville Post Office will be open Sunday. The Lawndale Station Post Office will be open to help customers with holiday mailing and shipping.

The Evansville Postmaster says the post office wants to make mailing holiday cheer easier for folks.

The post office will be open Sunday, December 17th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 802 South Green River Road.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses. It relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

