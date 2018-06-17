Home Illinois One Escapee Back In Custody In White County June 17th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

Deputies have captured one of the three men who took off from the White County jail.

Justin Bray was picked up late Saturday near Crossville, Illinois. Earlier in the day authorities found Bray in his hometown of Grayville. Bray ran from them, and car he was in eventually crashed near the Wabash River. Bray got into the water and swam away from law enforcement officials, but deputies arrested the woman driving him through town. He was picked up several hours later.

Bray, Zachary Shock and Johnny Tipton busted out of the White County Jail around 3:00 Saturday morning. They were not noticed missing until around 5:00 a.m. Sheriff Doug Maier says the men used a pipe they apparently found in a privacy area at the jail to knock a hole in their concrete block cell, then they crawled through the hole to make their escape.

Shock was awaiting a murder trial in Hamilton County. Tipton was being held on theft charges. Bray was in jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing.

The men on the run are considered dangerous. Anyone with information about where they might be is asked to call the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments