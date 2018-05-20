Home Indiana One Dies In Evansville Double Shooting May 20th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Vanderburgh County coroner, and the Evansville Police Department is investigating the death of 38 year-old Amanda Weir of Evansville.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says Weir is one of the victims of a shooting on West Delaware Street May 18th.

Weir passed away at 11:30 a.m. at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville May 19th.

EPD arrested 56 year-old Robert Ballard Jr. on attempted murder charges in connection to shooting two women Friday evening.

Police say Ballard shot at the victims, who are a mother and her adult daughter, while they were in their car.

According to police, Ballard was in a relationship with the older victim, but the relationship ended.

The daughter’s two children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The children were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

