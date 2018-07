Home Kentucky One Dead In Webster County Stabbing July 3rd, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

A Sebree, Kentucky man has died after being stabbed multiple times.

The incident happened around 10:00 Monday night around Lisman Mount Myria Road near the intersection of Kentucky 270 and Kentucky 874. State Police say 26-year-old George Burchett of Sebree died at the scene as a result of his injuries. 23-year-old Christopher Johnson of Dawson Springs was arrested and charged with Burchett’s murder. Few other details are being released at this time.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments