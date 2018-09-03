Henderson Man Dead After Train Hits Pedestrian

11:40AM UPDATE:

Henderson County Coroner has confirmed that the man killed yesterday was 46-year-old Gary Lee Fulkerson Jr. of Henderson. He died from blunt force trauma. Toxicology reports won’t be back for several weeks.

FROM EARLIER …

Henderson Police have confirmed that one person has passed away from injuries following being hit by a train Sunday night.

Accident took place at the train tracks that cross Powell Street near the intersection with Atkinson Street. Henderson Police was contacted just before midnight Sunday by CSX that the incident had taken place.

