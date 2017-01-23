Home Indiana One Dead And Three Injured After Domestic Assault In Darmstadt January 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly assault at a home in Darmstadt. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of Shillington Drive around 7 a.m. Monday for an assault in progress. The sheriff says this is a deadly assault that killed one person and left three people injured.

Deputies say two victims were found, who are now being treated at an area hospital. And one of the victims is in critical condition. A third victim was found dead inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect injured himself while being taken into custody and is in serious condition at an area hospital.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says a mother and her twin daughters, in their 20’s, were injured in the assault.

The sheriff’s office will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the incident and answer any questions.

