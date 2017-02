Home Kentucky One Dead in Single Car Accident on US 431 February 12th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident resulting in one fatality.

This happening in the city limits of Beechmont on U-S 431 Sunday afternoon.

75-year-old Shirley Baker of Belton, Kentucky was traveling Southbound when authorities say his vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a ditch.

The vehicle then overturned. Baker was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

