One Dead After Shooting At Central Indiana School December 13th, 2018

Indiana State Police say one person was killed following a shooting at a school in Richmond, Indiana. The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Few details are being released but officers describe the person who was killed as a, “Teenage suspect.” Schools in the area were put on lock down following the incident. Police say no one else was seriously injured.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Governor Eric Holcomb issued the following statement in regards to the incident:

Earlier this morning, I directed the Indiana State Police to work with all local responders at the shooting at Dennis Intermediate School. We will continue to work with the school and Superintendent Jennifer McCormick to do everything possible to assist the community and support all those impacted by this terrible unfolding situation.

